Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Bhatti and family offer prayers at Lal Darwaza temple

Telangana
DC Correspondent
28 July 2024 6:11 PM GMT
Bhatti and family offer prayers at Lal Darwaza temple
x
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and minister Ponnam Prabhakar (image: Deepak Despande)

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka along with his family members visited the Lal Darwaza Mahankali temple, where they celebrated bonalu festivities.

After offering prayers, he said that it is a Telangana culture and tradition to celebrate bonalu festival and offer prayers to goddess Mahankali to save people from evil spirits.

“We have arranged all facilities for the success of the festival in Hyderabad. The government has released `20 crore this financial year,” he said.

Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and his family members visited Bhagyalaxmi temple at Charminar and offered their prayers.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Bhatti Lal Darwaza Mahankali temple Bonalu festive mood 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick