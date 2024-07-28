Bhatti and family offer prayers at Lal Darwaza temple

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka along with his family members visited the Lal Darwaza Mahankali temple, where they celebrated bonalu festivities.

After offering prayers, he said that it is a Telangana culture and tradition to celebrate bonalu festival and offer prayers to goddess Mahankali to save people from evil spirits.

“We have arranged all facilities for the success of the festival in Hyderabad. The government has released `20 crore this financial year,” he said.

Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and his family members visited Bhagyalaxmi temple at Charminar and offered their prayers.