Bhatti: Abhishek Singhvi will advocate for TG's interests

Hyderabad:Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said sending Supreme Court senior counsel Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi to the Rajya Sabha from Telangana was a "historic necessity".



Speaking at a felicitation event for Singhvi in the city on Thursday, Bhatti praised his legal prowess and dedication to protecting India's Constitution. Bhatti said Singhvi, known for his success in major cases, will advocate for Telangana's interests in both the legislature and courts.



Singhvi expressed pride in representing Telangana, acknowledging the state’s pending rights since its formation and vowing to fight for its interests. Bhatti highlighted Singhvi's achievements and reiterated the Telangana Congress Legislative Party's support for his candidacy.





