Bharosa Centres Would Soon Be Opened in All Districts in Telangana: DGP

Hyderabad: Telangana Director-General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy on Friday said that Bharosa Centres would serve as one-stop crisis support systems, offering justice, protection, and emotional care under one roof.

He said this after inaugurating Bharosa centre in Shamshabad under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits.

He emphasized that these centres support victims from the initial complaint stage through investigation, trial, and compensation, ensuring that no woman or child feels alone or helpless during times of crisis. He appreciated the collective effort in establishing the centre, describing it as a compassionate and impactful initiative for safeguarding women and children.

He announced that Bharosa centres would soon be inaugurated in all districts across Telangana.

The Bharosa initiative, launched in 2016 by the Telangana police department, aims to provide integrated assistance to women and children affected by violence or distress through coordinated police, legal, medical, and psychological support under one roof.

Currently, 33 Bharosa centres operate across 24 districts and six police Commissionerates, ensuring accessibility for victims in both urban and rural areas. These centres, managed by the Telangana police with support from Telangana government and the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare, are monitored by the Women Safety Wing.

Recognized nationally as a best practice in victim-centric policing, the Bharosa model continues to serve as a symbol of compassionate and modern policing. The centre is the third Bharosa facility within Cyberabad.

The Shamshabad Bharosa centre will cater to 17 police station limits across Rajendranagar Zone and Shamshabad Zone, including Rajendranagar, Mailardevpally, Attapur, Chevella, Shabad, Moinabad, Shamshabad, RGIA, Kothur, Nandigama, Shadnagar, Kondurg, Chowdariguda, Keshampet, Amangal, Kadthal, and Talakondapally.

The Shamshabad Bharosa centre has an eight-member team comprising a receptionist, a centre coordinator-cum-administrator, a legal counsellor, two counsellors, a support person, an ANM, and an accountant. Additionally, one SI and one ASI will monitor the team.

The centre is operated by trained women personnel to provide comprehensive and integrated support including legal assistance, medical help, psychological counselling, and government compensation for victims, especially those covered under the POCSO Act.