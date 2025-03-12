Bharosa Centres Turn Lifeline for Abused Women, Children

Warangal: The Bharosa Centres, set up under the Police Women's Security Division by the Telangana government, are boosting confidence and providing crucial support to women, children, and the elderly facing harassment, sexual violence, and abuse. Sub-inspector M. Sravanthi, Bharosa in-charge, highlighted the initiative while delivering financial assistance to victims at the Mulugu center on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, SI Sravanthi noted that following orders from district superintendent of police Shabirish and under the guidance of DSP D.S.R. Kishore Kumar, victims have received financial aid from the Bharosa assistance fund. Assistance has been provided across the jurisdiction of the Venkatapur (Mulugu) police station, as well as the Mangapet and Venkatapuram (Wajedu) police stations.

The Mulugu Bharosa Centre has emerged as a one-stop solution for victims, offering a range of services including counselling, legal aid, medical care, and mental health support. The centre aims to ensure quick and effective management of cases, providing immediate relief and helping restore confidence among those affected by violence and societal issues.