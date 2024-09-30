Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav Off to a Thunderous Start at Rashtrapati Nilay

Hyderabad:The Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav at Rashtrapati Nilayam, inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, saw an overwhelming turnout on Sunday. The event is dedicated to celebrating the rich and diverse culture of the north-eastern states.

The mahotsav opened to the public with a dance titled ‘Colours of the North East", showcasing the traditional dance forms. State pavilions were among the major attractions, featuring rich artisanal traditions of the Northeast.



One of the highlights was the live demonstration zone, where visitors could try their hand at indigenous craft forms. The musical performances, including electrifying sets by 6 Strings Band from Assam and Doctor and The Band from Manipur.

The ‘Ashtalakshmi Rangoli’, was a visual representation of the NE states. The mahotsav will run till October 6, and entry is free. Visitors can book tickets at visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in or can secure them at the venue.

Shuttle bus services have been arranged from the Paradise Metro Rail station to Rashtrapati Nilayam.

