Bharat Gaurav Train To Run 14-Day Shimla–Kullu–Manali Summer Tour

HYDERABAD: Indian Railways has announced a Bharat Gaurav summer special tourist train offering a 14-day package tour to Shimla, Kullu and Manali, with departures beginning on April 10.

The all-inclusive tour will also cover Agra, Delhi and Amritsar, and bookings for the package were open, according to a statement. The train has been introduced mainly for tourists from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with halts at Penukonda, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Gooty, Dhone, Kurnool, Gadwal, Mahbubnagar and Secunderabad. Officials said the tour package is being offered with a 33 per cent subsidy.

According to railway authorities, the Bharat Gaurav tourist train is equipped with several passenger amenities including public announcement systems for onboard announcements, dedicated coach security, tour managers and travel insurance. The package also includes hotel accommodation, sightseeing arrangements, transfers and meals both onboard and during offboard stays. The package cost starts at ₹38,500 for Sleeper Class, ₹43,300 for Third AC, ₹49,100 for Second AC and ₹58,400 for First AC.

SCR RPF Personnel Feted With DG’s Insignia

HYDERABAD: Officials and personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), South Central Railway, were honoured for their service and performance at an award distribution ceremony held at the RPF Training Centre in Moula Ali.

Aroma Singh Thakur, IG and principal chief security commissioner, RPF, South Central Railway, presented the Director General’s RPF Railway Board insignia and commendation certificates to officers and staff for their achievements.

A total of 26 officers and personnel received the DG’s insignia and commendation certificates. Of them, 10 were recognised for their performance during the Republic Day Parade 2024 and 13 for the Republic Day Parade 2025. Two officials were honoured for their work during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

Debashmita C. Banerjee, senior divisional security commissioner, Hyderabad, was recognised for winning the Prime Minister’s Silver Cup case study.

Thakur also presented certificates to six RPF officials of South-Central Railway for their contribution to the successful conduct of the 26th All India Police Band Competition organised under the aegis of South-Central Railway.

Congratulating the awardees, Thakur appreciated their dedication and professionalism in ensuring the safety and security of railway passengers and property. She said discipline, teamwork and a strong sense of duty remain key to addressing emerging security challenges and maintaining service standards.