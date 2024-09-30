 Top
Bharat Gaurav Express Begins Ayodhya-Kashi Yatra from Secunderabad

Telangana
DC Correspondent
29 Sep 2024 6:31 PM GMT
(Representational Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The Bharat Gaurav Express, a theme-based tourist circuit train, on Sunday left on the ‘Ayodhya-Kashi Punya Kshetra Yatra’ from Secunderabad. The 24th service in the series was flagged off by K. Padmaja, principal chief commercial manager, South Central Railway. The train will cover Gaya and Prayagraj. The train was meant for passengers frpm the Telugu states and will halt at

Bhongir, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Madhira in Telangana and Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Vizag (Pendurthi), Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

