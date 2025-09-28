Bharat Future City to be Global Investment Hub: Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the Bharat Future City Development Authority (FCDA) building and Radial Road-1 at Meerkhanpet village in Kandukur mandal, marking the beginning of an ambitious project the government envisions as a global investment hub.

Amid a massive gathering, the CM performed Bhumi Puja and declared that Bharat Future City would emerge as the hub of the world’s Fortune 500 companies within 10 years. He said the new city would be a “world of opportunities for investments” with advanced infrastructure including an underground power network, skill university, and modern governance facilities.

The Centre has agreed to a bullet train project connecting Future City with Amaravati, while the state government is also planning a dry port linked to the Machilipatnam–Future City greenfield highway.

Appealing to citizens not to be misled by the opposition, the CM alleged that conspiracies were being hatched to stall the project. “The Future City is for future generations, not for my family members,” he said, assuring that the government was ready to resolve locals’ grievances through dialogue.

The CM also announced that the Singareni Collieries corporate office will be developed on 10 acres in Future City. He urged people to cooperate in transforming Telangana’s youngest state into a global investment hub on par with top cities worldwide.