Bharat Future City Set to Host Telangana Global Summit with Grandeur

Hyderabad: Global honchos, leading Indian industrialists, experts from various fields including technocrats, academicians, celebrities and representatives of international organizations from India and abroad will attend the prestigious Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 to be held on December 8 and 9 at Bharat Future City.

The global summit, which showcases the innovating future of the state, will feature a total of 27 special panel discussions during the two-day event. Several national and international delegates and experts in Energy, Green mobility, IT-Semiconductors, Health, Education, Tourism, Urban Infrastructure, Agriculture, Industries, promotion of women entrepreneurs, gig economy, social welfare and startups will make presentations on growth potential in each sector.

Representatives from the World Health Organization, World Bank, Asian Development Bank, UNICEF, as well as TERI, BCG, Micron India, Hitachi Energy, O2 Power, Greenko, Apollo Hospitals, IIT Hyderabad, NASSCOM, Safran, DRDO, Skyroot, Dhruva Space, Amul, Laurus Labs, GMR, Tata Realty, Kotak Bank, Goldman Sachs, Blackstone, Deloitte, CapitaLand, Swiggy, AWS, RED. Health, PVR INOX, Sikhya Entertainment, Taj Hotels will also participate in the summit

Noted Sports personalities - PV Sindhu, Anil Kumble, Pullela Gopichand, Gagan Narang, Jwala Gutta will attend the ‘Olympic Gold Quest’ session. From the film industry: - SS Rajamouli, Ritesh Deshmukh, Sukumar, Guneet Monga, Anupama Chopra will speak in the panel discussion on "Creative Century – Soft Power & Entertainment"

Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, state ministers and senior officials of all departments are coordinating each other to make the arrangements in a befitting manner for the summit and provide a great hospitality for the delegates.

The Chief Minister was reviewing the arrangements for this summit, which is being organized on par with the World Economic Forum (WEF) held every year in Davos. The CM was holding a series of meetings with the officials to ensure foolproof arrangements at the summit venue.

The State government will unveil Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document on the second day of the summit on December 9. The vision document draws a roadmap to achieve 3 trillion US dollar economy by 2047. Comprehensive plans would also be envisioned for the future development of Telangana in all sectors, investments, technology partnerships, and new innovations in the document.