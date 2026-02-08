Bharat Future City Land Acquisition Picks Up Pace

Hyderabad: Land acquisition for the proposed Bharat Future City has gathered pace, with officials initiating the process to take over government and assigned lands in Rangareddy district.

Under the supervision of the TGIIC, about 2,200 acres in Kothapalli within the mandal limits are being surveyed and readied for transfer to the project. Surveys have been conducted in Survey No.s 32, 178, 182, 222, 242 and 317 to identify government and assigned land parcels.

Officials said land acquisition in Yacharam, Kandukur and Kadthal mandals was largely complete, with disputes pending only over 432 acres of patta land that are under court litigation.

During the BRS regime, the then government had decided to acquire 19,333 acres across 10 villages in Yacharam, Kandukur and Kadthal mandals for Pharma City. Of this, nearly 10,000 acres were identified in villages such as Nakkarthamedipalli, Nanaknagar, Tadiparti and Kurmidda in Yacharam mandal. More than 7,000 acres were acquired, which now form part of the land being repurposed by the Congress government for Bharat Future City.

Farmers owning about 2,200 acres of patta land moved the court, refusing to part with their land for Pharma City. Following this, officials passed awards overnight and deposited compensation for around 1,800 acres belonging to over 800 farmers with the competent authority (Rangareddy district collector), while transferring land records in their names to TGIIC.

Officials are preparing to issue registration documents for pharma plots after the municipal elections, with the Yacharam tahsildar tasked with the process on the directions of higher authorities.

Ibrahimpatnam RDO A. Anantha Reddy said, “Farmers who lost land for Pharma City should not be misled by others. We have deposited compensation with the authority. Any enhancement of compensation will be decided by the authority judge. We have identified that only 432 acres are under dispute. Plot documents will be distributed soon to farmers who have completed registration.”

Land acquisition for the proposed 100-foot road from Nagarjunasagar highway at Takkallapalli Gate to the outskirts of Nakkarthamedipalli, leading up to the Hyderabad Green Pharma City layout, has also begun. The road is planned over a stretch of 5.9 km. Officials noted that along the alignment, agricultural land belonging to about 10 farmers would be affected, while the remaining land belonged to private ventures.

FCDA commissioner K Shashanka said the 100-foot road corridor would emerge as a major commercial hub and assured tax exemptions and land conversion relaxations for those interested in business development in the area. Farmers were urged to voluntarily part with land for road construction.

Farmers allege that the government was proceeding with surveys, boundary marking and acquisition without clarity on compensation, leading to unrest. Villagers and farmers obstructed revenue staff who attempted to dig pits and erect TGIIC boards on government and assigned lands, questioning how boards could be installed without compensation. Officials halted work and shifted TGIIC boards and equipment to the panchayat office.

Yacharam tahsildar P. Ayyappa said, “We have completed the survey as per the directions of higher authorities. The survey process will be completed once boundary stones are laid. The amount of compensation will be decided under the supervision of higher authorities.”

The state government has decided to offer developed plots along with monetary compensation to farmers who give up land for Bharat Future City. The project, envisioned by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, will span 30,000 acres on the outskirts of Hyderabad, with 16,000 acres proposed to be acquired through land pooling. Of the total, 13,973 acres were acquired earlier for Hyderabad Pharma City and have now been repurposed for Bharat Future City project.

Official sources said the Chief Minister has directed officials to expedite land acquisition through persuasion rather than coercion, stressing fair and transparent compensation. The government has approved the offer of 121-square-yard developed plots to each farmer, in addition to monetary compensation, on the lines of the earlier Pharma City model.

