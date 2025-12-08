Bharat Future City gets ready to host Telangana Rising Summit

Hyderabad: The state government expects to sign investment MoUs worth nearly Rs 3 lakh crore with leading national and international companies over the two days of the Telangana Rising Global Summit, set to commence on Monday at the Bharat Future City.

The summit — conceived as an economic conclave by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy — seeks to showcase the state's industrial strengths, highlight its innovation ecosystem and generate large-scale employment opportunities for the youth.

More than 150 international delegates from 44 countries have confirmed participation, including 46 representatives from the United States. Over 2,000 domestic and foreign delegates will be present during the inauguration by Governor Jishnu Dev Verma at 1.30 pm.

The summit will feature global leaders and thinkers, including Trump Media and Technology Group CEO Eric Swider, World Economic Forum CEO Jeremy Jurgens, Economics Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, Nobel Peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi, and Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who will address various thematic sessions.

Revanth Reddy will deliver the keynote address at 2.30 pm on Monday, outlining his government’s two-year performance, its support framework for investors, opportunities under the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision, and the role of Bharat Future City in driving future growth. Over 27 high-tech panel sessions will be conducted across the summit.

From the airport to the venue, digital campaigns featuring billboards, 3D projection mapping, LED installations and themed lighting have been deployed. The summit venue is equipped with advanced infrastructure to facilitate discussions, exhibitions and networking opportunities.

A cultural programme will follow the panel discussions each evening. Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani will present a special musical concert, while traditional art forms including Kommu Koya, Banjara, Kolatam, Gussadi, Oggu Dollu, Perini Natyam and Bonalu will be performed by renowned artists.

The tourism department has arranged exclusive trips for delegates to Buddhavanam, the world’s largest Buddhist heritage theme park near Nagarjuna Sagar. Telangana’s signature dishes, including Hyderabadi Biryani, will be served throughout the event.

A curated souvenir kit featuring the Telangana Rising Summit logo, Pochampally Ikat shawl, Cheriyal art, Hyderabadi attar and pearls, along with a special basket of local snacks such as Ippa Puvvu Laddu, Sakinalu, Chekkalu, Badam Ki Jali, Nuvvula Laddu and native popcorn, will be presented to all delegates.