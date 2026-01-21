Bharat Future City Gets a Major UAE Push

Hyderabad: In a major fillip to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s dream project Bharat Future City, the cash-rich United Arab Emirates on Tuesday expressed its interest to collaborate with the Telangana government for developing the future city as a top global city.

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2026 summit in Davos, the Chief Minister discussed the mega project with UAE’s minister of economy and tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri and reached a broad understanding on the development of the future city.

Al Marri, who is known to be a key figure in the UAE's economic diversification and modernisation efforts, suggested that the two governments should establish a joint task force of officials from both sides for the speedy implementation of the project.

During the discussion, Revanth Reddy outlined the Telangana Rising 2047 vision and the future-defining roadmap to transform the state into a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

He threw light on the massive scope for development in the Bharat Future City project — India’s first Net-Zero Greenfield Smart City. Spread over 30,000 acres, the city, envisioned as a multi-sectoral, sustainable urban-industrial hub with dedicated spaces for AI, education, health, industries, residential and entertainment zones.

The Chief Minister explained to the UAE minister that global companies like Marubeni and Sembcorp are already on-board for the project. "Very recently, we signed an MoU with Reliance Group's Vantara to establish a new zoo in Future City,” he said.

The UAE minister also sought a strong strategic partnership between the UAE food cluster with Telangana to focus on the rural and agriculture based economy. IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu, revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and officials took part in the meeting.