Bharat Bandh Likely to Disrupt Transport in Telangana

Hyderabad:A nationwide strike called by a joint platform of 10 Central Trade Unions, with support from farmers’ organisations and the Congress, is expected to disrupt transport, banking and government services across Telangana on Thursday.

“The joint platform of 10 Central Trade Unions, with the support of various farmers’ organisations, have called for a nationwide strike (Bharat Bandh) on Thursday, February 12, 2026,” All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K.C. Venugopal wrote in a letter dated February 10, directing the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committees to extend its full solidarity with the agitation.



The bandh centres on opposition to the four new labour codes introduced by the Centre, which replace 29 earlier labour laws. Trade unions allege the new codes weaken statutory safeguards, reduce job security and increase employer flexibility in hiring and firing.



The joint platform, of which the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) is a member, has backed the February 12 strike demanding withdrawal of the four labour codes and opposing privatisation of public sector enterprises and corporatisation of government departments.



Labour groups have also cited concerns over low wages, social security protections and the revival of the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme. Farmers’ bodies supporting the bandh have raised objections to the recent US-India trade deal, saying reduced tariffs and increased imports could hurt domestic agriculture.



The Centre has prepared for possible disruptions. A Railway Board circular dated February 3 acknowledged the strike call and instructed zonal railways to maintain discipline and smooth train operations.



The letter referred to Sections of the Railways Act, which deal with abandoning trains without authority, obstructing train movement and endangering passenger safety and stated, “...railway servants need to seek necessary permission from their Competent Authority to leave house headquarters” and reports were sought from the field.



Telangana transport unions and labour groups have extended support to the bandh which raises the likelihood of disruptions to bus services, banks and government offices in the state. Markets in some areas may shut if protests intensify.



No statewide order has been issued on school closures. District authorities are expected to make local decisions depending on conditions. Hospitals, ambulances, airports and other essential public services are expected to operate, though traffic disruptions may occur in protest areas.

