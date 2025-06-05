Bhakta Markandeya Gave Me Chance To Serve Temple: Shabbir

Kamareddy: State government adviser Mohammad Ali Shabbir on Thursday urged residents to reject religious discrimination and work together for community development during the Sri Bhakta Markandeya Swamy Yantra-Idol installation programme held in Kamareddy Town.

Addressing a gathering of devotees and local leaders, Shabbir said that faith transcends religious boundaries. “I am a Muslim, but Bhakta Markandeya gave me the chance to serve him,” he said, drawing applause from the audience. He noted that the power of Lord Shiva is evident in the devotion of each believer and that strong faith can dispel any fear of death. “Bhakta Markandeya became a Chiranjeevi due to Lord Shiva’s blessings,” Shabbir added, underscoring the importance of unwavering trust in the divine.

He further highlighted that God treats all human beings equally and questioned the rationale behind creating divisions based on religion. “For the development of the village and town, people must unite and work hard together,” he urged.

Kamareddy district Congress committee president Kailas Srinivas Rao, several Padmashali association leaders, and other dignitaries were present at the event to witness the ceremonial installation of the yantra-idol. The programme concluded with prayers for the welfare and progress of the local community.