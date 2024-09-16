Bhainsa Sees Smooth Sobha Yatra and Ganesha Immersion

Adilabad: The Sobha Yatra and immersion of Ganesha idols went off peacefully in the communally sensitive Bhainsa town on Sunday. Police deployed 600 personnel, and the ceremonies were monitored by 200 CCTV set up along the route. The yatra of 150 Ganesh idols started at around 6 pm in Bhainsa.

Nirmal SP Janaki Sharmila personally monitored the situation in the Bhainsa and supervised the yatra till it reached the Gaddannavagu where idols are being immersed.