 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Bhainsa Sees Smooth Sobha Yatra and Ganesha Immersion

Telangana
DC Correspondent
15 Sep 2024 7:45 PM GMT
Bhainsa Sees Smooth Sobha Yatra and Ganesha Immersion
x
Bhainsa immersion of Ganesha idols. (Representational Image)

Adilabad: The Sobha Yatra and immersion of Ganesha idols went off peacefully in the communally sensitive Bhainsa town on Sunday. Police deployed 600 personnel, and the ceremonies were monitored by 200 CCTV set up along the route. The yatra of 150 Ganesh idols started at around 6 pm in Bhainsa.

Nirmal SP Janaki Sharmila personally monitored the situation in the Bhainsa and supervised the yatra till it reached the Gaddannavagu where idols are being immersed.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Sobha Yatra of Ganesha idols Bhainsa town Nirmal SP Janaki Sharmila Gaddannavagu 
India Southern States Telangana Adilabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick