Bhagyanagar Panel Sri Rama Navami Procession on March 27

Hyderabad: The Bhagyanagar Sri Rama Navami Utsav Committee on Thursday inaugurated its office at Baheti Bhavan in Begum Bazaar on Ugadi. Committee’s general secretary Govind Narayan Rathi said, “The committee has been organising a grand procession since 2010. Devotees are invited to attend the Kalyanotsav at Sitarambagh Temple on March 27 and join the procession thereafter.”

Committee president Dr Bhagwant Rao outlined the schedule for this year’s procession, stating that it will be held following the Kalyanotsav of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita at the Sitarambagh temple at 12.30 pm.

He said the procession would pass through Bhoiguda Kaman, Mangalhat, Jali Hanuman Temple, Old Bridge, Gandhi statue, Jumerat Bazaar, Begum Bazaar Chhatri, Bartan Bazaar, Siddiamber Bazaar, Shankar Sher Hotel and Goliguda Ram Temple, before concluding near the Andhra Bank at Koti.

“Chief guest Acharya Swamiji will arrive from Ujjain to address the gathering. A meeting with government departments will be held on March 23 to finalise the procession route and resolve any related issues,” he said.