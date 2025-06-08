Bhadrakali Lake Desiltation Crawls as Rains Threaten to Derail Project

The desiltation and beautification works of Bhadrakali Lake, taken up for the first time since its construction over 900 years ago during the reign of the Kakatiya Dynasty, are progressing at a snail’s pace in Hanamkonda city. The government started desilting works at Bhadrakali Lake, on 382 acres, and hastily drained the lake in November last year to begin the process. According to the irrigation department, around 1.8 lakh cubic metres of silt needs to be removed to enhance the lake's storage capacity from the current 132 million cubic feet to 200 million cubic feet.





The lake was divided into five zones, with plans to begin desilting in three of them first. Tenders were invited in January this year, but to the officials' surprise, there were no bidders and not a single tender was received within the stipulated time. The officials reissued the tender notice, and after completing the process, the project was launched on March 11 with a deadline of two and a half months to finish the work before the onset of the monsoon. The responsibility for execution was jointly assigned to the irrigation department and the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (Kuda).





However, due to inadequate supervision, the work has progressed at a sluggish pace. So far, the irrigation department and Kuda have each removed 3.4 lakh cubic metres of silt, totalling just 6.8 lakh cubic metres. With the monsoon fast approaching, there is still no clarity on when the remaining 11.2 lakh cubic metres of silt will be cleared from the lake.

Even after two and a half months into the project, exceeding the original two-month deadline, only 30 per cent of the desilting work has been completed, raising concerns among locals about whether the project will be finished on time. Despite repeated directives from in-charge minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy to expedite the work and complete the project on time, progress remains sluggish. During a recent visit to the district, irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy also expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of the work. However, the officials have yet to show any significant improvement. Meanwhile, the recent heavy rains have brought the project to a halt. The lakebed has turned wet and muddy, making it impossible for tippers and JCBs to operate. With the onset of pre-monsoon showers, any further downpour could bring the remaining work to a complete standstill. The slow progress of desilting, only 6.4 lakh cubic metres removed in two and a half months, has drawn sharp criticism not just from leaders of various political parties, but also from local residents. They allege that despite favourable weather conditions in March, April, and the first three weeks of May, the officials failed to accelerate the work due to sheer negligence. Without completing the desilting, the beautification of Bhadrakali Lake cannot move forward. Additionally, key projects such as the construction of the Madaveedulu (streets surrounding the temple), boating facilities, and the expansion of the tank bund are all facing delays due to the unfinished desilting work — a situation that has left locals deeply concerned.



