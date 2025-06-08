Bhadrakali Lake Desiltation Crawls as Rains Threaten to Derail Project
Only 30% of silt removed in 2.5 months; locals, leaders slam delay amid looming monsoon
The desiltation and beautification works of Bhadrakali Lake, taken up for the first time since its construction over 900 years ago during the reign of the Kakatiya Dynasty, are progressing at a snail’s pace in Hanamkonda city. The government started desilting works at Bhadrakali Lake, on 382 acres, and hastily drained the lake in November last year to begin the process. According to the irrigation department, around 1.8 lakh cubic metres of silt needs to be removed to enhance the lake's storage capacity from the current 132 million cubic feet to 200 million cubic feet.
The lake was divided into five zones, with plans to begin desilting in three of them first. Tenders were invited in January this year, but to the officials' surprise, there were no bidders and not a single tender was received within the stipulated time. The officials reissued the tender notice, and after completing the process, the project was launched on March 11 with a deadline of two and a half months to finish the work before the onset of the monsoon. The responsibility for execution was jointly assigned to the irrigation department and the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (Kuda).
However, due to inadequate supervision, the work has progressed at a sluggish pace. So far, the irrigation department and Kuda have each removed 3.4 lakh cubic metres of silt, totalling just 6.8 lakh cubic metres. With the monsoon fast approaching, there is still no clarity on when the remaining 11.2 lakh cubic metres of silt will be cleared from the lake.