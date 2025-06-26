 Top
Bhadrakali Devi Ashadam Shakambari Fete Begins On A Grand Note

Puli Sharath Kumar
26 Jun 2025 11:13 PM IST

The Shakambari festivities will conclude on Ashada Shuddha Purnima (Full Moon Day) on July 10 with special prayers including Vruddi Homam, Bali Pradhanam, Maha Purnahuthi, Avabrudam, and Mahadashirvachanam.

Chairman of the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (Kuda) Enagala Venkatram Reddy along with the temple chairman Dr Shiva Subramanyam and the executive officer Sheshu Bharathi inaugurated the Shakambari festivities by lighting the lamp here at Bhadrakali Devi Temple in Hanamkonda on Thursday.—Image By Arrangement

WARANGAL: The 15-day Bhadrakali Devi Ashadam Shakambari festivities began on a spiritual note Thursday at the historic Sri Bhadrakali Devi Temple in Hanamkonda.

In the early hours, the temple’s head priest, Bhadrakali Shehu, conducted special rituals including the Sahasra Kalabhishekam, Ganapathi Puja, and the Purvanga Veedi ceremony. Throughout the festival, priests will adorn the presiding deity, Sri Bhadrakali Ammavaru, with seasonal fruits, flowers, vegetables, and other natural offerings, following the Vedic Smarta Shaktadvaita Dakshinachara tradition.

Enagala Venkatram Reddy, chairman of the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (Kuda), visited the temple along with chairman Dr Shiva Subramanyam and executive officer Sheshu Bharathi. They inaugurated the Shakambari celebrations by lighting the ceremonial lamp and performing the opening rituals.

After the initial ceremonies, a large number of devotees lined up at dawn for darshan and blessings. To accommodate them, the temple authorities set up temporary tents, arranged water stations, and ensured a smooth flow of worshippers.

The Shakambari festivities will conclude on Ashada Shuddha Purnima (Full Moon Day) on July 10 with special prayers including Vruddi Homam, Bali Pradhanam, Maha Purnahuthi, Avabrudam, and Mahadashirvachanam. On the final day, the priests will present Sri Bhadrakali Devi as “Sampurna Shakambari,” lavishly decorated with a bounty of seasonal fruits and vegetables.

