Bhadrakali Ashadam Bonalu Festival Put Off Amid Row

WARANGAL: Endowments minister Konda Surekha on Friday announced the temporary postponement of the Ashadam Bonalu festival, which was scheduled to begin on Sunday, June 22, with the offering of a golden Bonam for the first time to Goddess Bhadrakali Devi at the Bhadrakali Temple.

The decision, she said, was taken in view of concerns that certain people might deliberately attempt to create disturbances by linking local political differences to the sacred religious occasion. There were apprehensions that anti-social elements could exploit the situation and disrupt the event.

Minister Surekha clarified that the programme was not cancelled but only postponed temporarily, following objections raised by some individuals and the spread of misinformation on social media regarding the conduct of the Bonalu festival.

Despite repeated assurances from temple authorities, priests, and the state government that the Bonalu celebrations would be conducted in strict adherence to Agama Shastra and entirely in a vegetarian manner, without any animal sacrifice (Janthu Bali), some people allegedly circulated false information suggesting that non-vegetarian offerings would be made during the rituals.

"The government has taken this step in the interest of public safety and to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience. It is also meant to honor the sentiments of the people," the minister said.

She added that a decision on the rescheduled date and future course of action regarding the Bhadrakali Ammavaru Ashadam Bonalu will be taken soon, after consultations with Vedic scholars, local public representatives, and other concerned stakeholders.