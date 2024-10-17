Bhadradri Police Detain Wife of Maoist Leader Kishanji

Hyderabad: The Bhadradri Kothagudem police on Wednesday reportedly detained Kalpana, wife of slain top Maoist leader Mallojula Koteswar Rao alias Kishanji, at a bus station in Bhadradri. The district police has not confirmed the incident. It was reported that a special team received inputs that Kalpana, alias Sujata Reddy, was seen in Bhadradri after the encounter on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border recently in which Koteswar Rao was believed killed. Based on inputs, the police reportedly detained Kalpana and shifted her to an unknown place for questioning.





