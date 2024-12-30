Cops Keep Left Wing Extremists Under Check in 2024

Bhadradri-Kothagudem: The district police achieved a major breakthrough in tackling the menace of Left-wing extremism during the year 2024.

According to the annual crime report released by district superintendent of police B. Rohit Raju, authorities arrested 59 members of Left extremist groups across 20 cases. Among those detained from the banned CPI (Maoist) are one Dhankarayanya South Zone Committee member, one militia deputy commander, three area committee members, one dala commander, four dala members, two village committee members, 18 couriers, and 12 sympathisers.

In addition, 31 members of CPI(M), including 11 area committee members, one militia member, one militia deputy commander, and seven militia members, surrendered to the police this year.

On September 5, 2024, the police neutralised six Maoists in an exchange of fire with armed naxals in the forested area near Mothe of Karakagudem mandal.

During anti-naxal operations, the police recovered two AK-47 rifles, one SLR rifle, two pistols, 441 gelatin sticks, 27 electrical detonators, one steel (tiffin) box containing explosive substances, and one pressure cooker mine.