Bhadradri-Kothagudem continues to be district of concern on Naxalism

Hyderabad: Bhadradri-Kothagudem in Telangana continues to be a district of concern in terms of naxal affected districts.

Bhadradri-Kothagudem was among the six districts of concern - Alluri Sitarama Raju in Andhra Pradesh, Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh, and Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Malkangiri in Odisha where additional resources need to be intensively provided beyond the severely affected districts, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that taking a giant stride towards building a naxal-free Bharat, the nation achieved a new milestone by significantly reducing the number of districts most affected by Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) to just six from 12.

In a post on X platform, Amit Shah said that the Modi government was building a Sashakt, Surakshit and Samriddh Bharat with a ruthless approach to Naxalism and relentless efforts for all-pervasive development.

Bharat wass determined to uproot Naxalism for good by March 31, 2026. Total number of districts affected by Naxalism in the country was 38. Among these, the number of most affected districts has reduced to six from 12, number of district of concern has also come down to six from nine and number of other LWE-affected districts has also been reduced from 17 to six.

Out of total naxalism-affected districts, number of most affected districts has been reduced from 12 to six, which include four districts from Chhattisgarh (Bijapur, Kanker, Narayanpur, and Sukma), one from Jharkhand (West Singhbhum), and one from Maharashtra (Gadchiroli).

Similarly, out of the total 38 affected districts, the number of districts of concern, where additional resources need to be intensively provided beyond the severely affected districts, has reduced from nine to six.

These six districts are: Andhra Pradesh (Alluri Sitarama Raju), Madhya Pradesh (Balaghat), Odisha (Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Malkangiri), and Telangana (Bhadradri-Kothagudem).

Due to persistent action against naxalism, number of other LWE-affected districts has also decreased from 17 to six. These include districts from Chhattisgarh (Dantewada, Gariaband, and Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki), Jharkhand (Latehar), Odisha (Nuapada), and Telangana (Mulugu).

The most affected districts and districts of concern were given financial assistance of Rs.30 crore and Rs.10 crore respectively by the Central government under a special scheme, Special Central Assistance (SCA) to fill the gaps in public infrastructure.

Apart from this, special projects are also provided for these districts as per the need. The rapid improvement in the LWE scenario in the last one year is primarily due to the establishment of new security camps in the insurgency-affected core areas and development-oriented works such as expansion of roads, transport facilities, water, electricity and other welfare schemes of the government reaching the villagers.