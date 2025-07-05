Bhadradri-Kothagudem Collector Gives Demo to Add Value to Boneless Fish, Sheep Milk

Nalgonda: Bhadradri-Kothagudem district collector Jitesh V. Patil has been conducting innovative live demonstrations to showcase how available local resources, such as fish, goat milk, and waste wood, can be turned into valuable products. His hands-on approach is inspiring local communities to explore new avenues for income generation.

In a live demonstration held at the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC), the collector showed local fishermen and fish traders how to cut boneless fish, encouraging them to adopt this technique to enhance their earnings. He advised fishermen and Self-Help Group (SHG) women to learn boneless fish preparation, which not only adds market value but also improves nutritional accessibility, making it easier for both children and adults to consume. He further explained that fish waste could be repurposed as fertiliser, providing an additional source of income.

In another initiative, the Collector emphasised the commercial potential of sheep milk, especially since sheep rearing is widely practiced by tribal communities in the district. During a meeting with Animal Husbandry Department officials, he directed them to train tribal families in producing curd, paneer, and cheese using sheep milk. He also called for awareness campaigns to educate the public about the nutritional and medicinal value of sheep milk and its by-products.

As part of another eco-friendly initiative, a Bio-Char production unit using the Top-Lit Updraft (TLUD) method was established at Mekalagadda in Sujathanagar. In a live demo, the collector demonstrated the production of 10 kg of quality bio-char from 30 kg of waste wood. He explained that bio-char, when soaked in cow urine and dried, can be used as organic fertilizer. He instructed officials to conduct awareness programmes at Rythu Vedikas to teach farmers this technique.

He also suggested that SHG women can earn income by preparing and selling bio-char. Further, he recommended that tree branches cut during road and power line clearances be used as raw material for bio-char production using the TLUD method.