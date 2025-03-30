Bhadrachalam temple to have Prakara Mandapam and Mada streets like Tirumala temple

Hyderabad: The Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Temple at Bhadrachalam, which the Telangana government wants to project as the ‘Ayodhya of South’, would soon have wide Mada streets like Sri Venkateshwara temple at Tirumala and a 1,000-pillar Kalayana Mandapam.

The land acquisition process for this has begun in the temple town and revenue authorities have started distributing cheques worth around Rs.34.45 crore to 40 families who would lose their land.

In addition to the existing 70-acre site, the temple authorities have begun the process to acquire land from shops and houses to make the road in the temple city wide and construct a Prakara Mandapam, which is a compound wall with porch-like structure.

An endowment department official said there were plans to install a 108-feet Anjaneya Swamy statue in the Godavari river and a 70-feet Bhakta Ramadasu statue near the bathing ghats. To make access easier, a flyover would also be constructed from bathing ghats to the temple.

The temple has 889.5 acres of land, mostly located in Purushothapatnam village, which became part of Andhra Pradesh, after the state bifurcation. This has led to jurisdictional complexities and encroachment issues. The temple is in Telangana, but it's lands are in Andhra Pradesh, complicating administrative and legal actions

Local farmers and real estate developers have encroached upon these lands, supported by local leaders. Despite legal victories, enforcement of the judgements remained difficult due to political interference and lack of cooperation from local authorities.

The temple was built by Kancharla Gopanna, who is widely popular as Bhakta Ramadasu, a devout follower of Lord Rama, during the Qutb Shahi period in the 17th century.