Bhadrachalam ITDA Initiative Helps Tribal Students Win Sports Tournaments

Nalgonda: The initiative of Bhadrachalam Integrated Tribal Development Authority (ITDA) in encouraging tribal students to take up sports has yielded good results, with the students winning several games in various tournaments.

Significantly, Bhadrachalam ITDA team has won the overall championship in the state-level tribal games twice, at Utnoor in 2024 and Eturunagaram in January 2026.

Continuing its mission during the current academic year, the ITDA has supplied kits to students of ashram high schools playing handball, football, ball badminton, table tennis, wrestling, tennis and hockey. This has enabled students of boys’ ashram schools in Palvancha, Parkala Gandi, Uppusaka, Bojjayigudem, Regalla Thanda, Bhadrachalam, Arlagudem, Regupalli, and Kamalapuram and girls’ ashram schools in Uppusaka, Ankampalem, Gouraram, Krishnapuram, and Gollagudem win medals, including in the hockey tournament held in New Delhi.

Bhadrachalam ITDA project officer B. Rahul disclosed that sports equipment worth ₹22 lakh had been provided to tribal welfare sports schools at Kachanapalli and Kinnerasani in 2024. Likewise, ₹11.65 lakh had been spent on supplying sports kits to ashram schools. In addition, sports equipment valued ₹64,050 had been allotted to Bhadrachalam Vikasam School.

“In all, after taking over as Bhadrachalam ITDA project officer, we provided ₹34.29-lakh worth of sports equipment and kits to ashram schools for boys and girls. They have reciprocated by securing medals at the state and national-level tournaments,” project officer Rahul added.