Bhadrachalam Gears Up for Sri Rama Kalyanam

Nalgonda: Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Thursday said arrangements have been made at Mithila Stadium in Bhadrachalam for devotees to witness the celestial wedding of Lord Sri Rama and Seetha on March 27.

The minister inspected the arrangements along with officials and reviewed preparations for the visit of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who will present silk clothes and muthyala thalabralu on behalf of the state government.

He said steps are being taken to improve road connectivity linking Bhadrachalam to the national highway and to enhance railway access for devotees visiting the Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy Temple. Preparations for the Godavari Pushkaralu scheduled in 2027 have also commenced, he said.

Temple executive officer Damodar said 3 lakh laddu prasadam packets have been arranged at 20 counters, anticipating a turnout of around 1 lakh devotees. The celestial wedding is scheduled at 12 noon on March 27, with arrangements for drinking water also in place.

Security arrangements have been intensified in view of the Chief Minister’s visit. About 2,000 police personnel will be deployed at Mithila Stadium and key locations for traffic regulation.

Police conducted a trial run of the Chief Minister’s convoy from the ITC guest house to the temple. A helipad has been set up at the guest house premises, and check posts established at entry points to Bhadrachalam.

Superintendent of police B. Rohit Raju appealed to the public to cooperate, adding that a traffic advisory has been issued.

Officials said devotees from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are expected to arrive in large numbers. Mithila Stadium has been divided into 26 sectors with seating arranged for about 35,000 people.