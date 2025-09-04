 Top
Beware Of Fake Messages, Water Board Warns Residents

DC Correspondent
4 Sept 2025 12:29 AM IST

HMWS&SB clarified that it does not send any communication through WhatsApp and called these messages unauthorised and misleading.

The Board urged citizens not to respond to such messages, not to call the numbers mentioned and not to download any APK files received in this manner.—DC Image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has once again warned citizens about fake WhatsApp messages about water supply disconnection being circulated in the city, the second such instance in recent months.

According to the Board, messages have been sent falsely claiming that water connections will be disconnected at 9:30 pm for non-payment of bills. The messages also ask people to contact another number for help. Once contacted, an APK file is being sent through WhatsApp, allegedly for further processing.

HMWS&SB clarified that it does not send any communication through WhatsApp and called these messages unauthorised and misleading. The Board urged citizens not to respond to such messages, not to call the numbers mentioned and not to download any APK files received in this manner.

Officials said the matter has been referred to the Cyber Crimes wing for investigation.

