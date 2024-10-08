 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Beware of Fake Digital Card Forms: Telangana Civil Supplies

Telangana
DC Correspondent
7 Oct 2024 9:58 PM GMT
Beware of Fake Digital Card Forms: Telangana Civil Supplies
x
Department urges citizens not to fall for counterfeit forms as Telangana rolls out new digital identity cards for government services. (Image by rawpixel.com on Freepik)

HYDERABAD: The Consumer Supplies and Civil Supplies Department, Telangana, has flagged the circulation of a fake application form for family digital cards. The department has clarified that no such application form has been released.

In a press note issued on Monday, the department has urged people not to use the form. The fake application form has surfaced in the backdrop of the decision of the government to issue new digital identity cards in place of the older ration cards. The new cards will enable people to avail all government services.

The government has taken up the initiative as a pilot project in 238 locations in the 119 Assembly constituencies. With the new cards, the government hopes to arrest the diversion of ration rice and plug in the leakages in other government schemes.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Family Digital Cards Telangana state government consumer supplies 
India Delhi New Delhi 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick