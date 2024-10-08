Beware of Fake Digital Card Forms: Telangana Civil Supplies
HYDERABAD: The Consumer Supplies and Civil Supplies Department, Telangana, has flagged the circulation of a fake application form for family digital cards. The department has clarified that no such application form has been released.
In a press note issued on Monday, the department has urged people not to use the form. The fake application form has surfaced in the backdrop of the decision of the government to issue new digital identity cards in place of the older ration cards. The new cards will enable people to avail all government services.
The government has taken up the initiative as a pilot project in 238 locations in the 119 Assembly constituencies. With the new cards, the government hopes to arrest the diversion of ration rice and plug in the leakages in other government schemes.