Beware of Digital Arrest Frauds: Hyderabad Police to Public

Hyderabad: The cybercrime unit of Hyderabad police cautioned the public about an alarming rise in digital arrest scams, where fraudsters impersonate law enforcement, courier companies, or government officials to threaten victims with threats of arrest, frozen accounts, or legal action in connection with various crimes.

The fraudsters were found to be threatening innocent people in the name of crimes such as money laundering, trafficking, narcotics, or terrorism. The police urged citizens to remain vigilant, avoid sharing personal or banking information, or transferring money and report any suspicious calls or messages immediately.

Explaining the modus operandi of the fraudsters, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cybercrimes, Dara Kavitha, said the fraudsters use a variety of tactics to trick victims into giving money, personal information, or access to devices.

Scammers were impersonating police officers, government officials, CBI, Customs, ED, TRAI, DoT, NIA, ATS or courier staff to claim the victim is involved in serious crimes like money laundering, trafficking, narcotics, or terrorism.

Victims were threatened with arrest, account freezing, or legal action to create fear and urgency. Scammers send forged FIRs, Non-bailable arrest warrants, or RBI letters to appear authentic. The fraudsters threaten the victim with severe punishment and damage to family reputation

The fraudsters demand for asset liquidation and they claim the money is being submitted to the Supreme Court as proof of innocence. Victims are pressured to keep the matter confidential and are coerced into transferring money under the pretext of “verification” or obtaining a “No Involvement Certificate or to avoid arrest or penalties.”

Scammers pressure victims not to inform family or friends and insist that communication be confidential.

In the public advisory, the police advised the people not to panic. There is no digital arrest. Police or any law enforcement agency never arrest digitally, nor do they demand money to clear names or issue certificates.

Fraudsters use caller ID spoofing, WhatsApp video calls, and forged documents like arrest warrants and RBI letters to create fear and credibility.

Such threats of digital arrest or immediate police action are fake - law enforcement agencies never demand money to clear names or issue certificates.

Citizens must stay calm, avoid sharing OTPs, Aadhaar, personal/financial details, and immediately disconnect such calls. Verify any such claims directly with local police or official government helplines. Do not rely on numbers or links sent by the caller.

The police asked the people to keep call logs, WhatsApp messages, emails, screenshots, transaction IDs, and app installation history and report suspicious activity immediately. Report suspected frauds to the National Cybercrime Helpline (1930) or online at cybercrime.gov.in