Betting apps case under cyber wing

Hyderabad:The Miyapur police on Wednesday transferred the case against 25 film actors and social media influencers promoting betting apps to the Cyberabad cybercrime wing, said a senior official from the Cyberabad police.

A special investigation team (SIT) would be constituted, with all the cases registered across several police stations being studied and investigated together. The cybercrime police have taken up the investigation for now.

The case was with the Miyapur police, the police had added names of 19 betting app owners to the suspects’ list, and followed it up with a memo submitted to the court regarding this development. Additionally, these suspects were also served notices, directing them to appear for investigation.

On March 21, the Miyapur police had booked cases against some of Tollywood’s most famous actors and social media influencers like Rana Daggupati, Vijay Devarakonda, Prakash Raj, Manchu Lakshmi, Praneetha, Nidhhi Agarwal, and Ananya Nagella, and other influencers, for allegedly promoting betting apps in their videos and on various social media platforms.

The FIR was registered as a result of a complaint lodged against these actors and influencers by PM Phanindra Sharma, a resident of Miyapur. In his complaint, Phanindra listed the names of the betting applications that were promoted by these actors and influencers, alleging these apps lure youngsters into betting by promising easy money.



