BE's Pneubevax14 Gets WHO Pre-Qualification

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based vaccine company Biological E. Limited (BE) announced that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has granted pre-qualification (PQ) status to its 14-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV), Pneubevax14.

This is BE’s 11th WHO pre-qualified vaccine. Developed to prevent invasive pneumococcal diseases, the vaccine protects against infections caused by 14 different Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes. Administered to infants from six weeks of age, Pneubevax is designed to guard against pneumonia, meningitis, and sepsis as part of the primary vaccination schedule.

“The WHO pre-qualification enhances global access to pneumococcal vaccines and strengthens supply security, particularly for children who need them most. We remain committed to supporting public health partners in delivering affordable, reliable vaccines across India and around the world,” said Mahima Datla, managing director, BE, according to a release.