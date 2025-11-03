Bengaluru Man Held in Hyderabad With Synthetic Drugs Worth Rs.12 Lakh

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (HNEW) and Masab Tank police arrested Bengaluru-based Ejaz Ahmed for peddling multiple synthetic drugs worth Rs.12 lakh and seized the contraband from him. Police said he had discontinued his BTech course and took up civil contracting which also he abandoned.

Police said Ahmed contacted the suppliers, said to be Nigerian nationals, over WhatsApp to purchase MDMA, cocaine, OG, and Ecstasy pills. The drugs were sent over by a Bengaluru-based Nigerian transporter. Payments were made online, said DCP, HNEW and task force, Y.V.S. Sudheendra. Ahmed had come to the city to deliver the drugs to customers. Police seized 11 grams of MDMA, 25 grams cocaine, 5 grams of OG and 15 Ecstasy pills. The arrest was carried out by HNEW inspector G.S. Daniel and sub-inspector C. Venkata Ramulu.

Cyberabad Police Honour 78 Officials at Reward Mela

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police presented awards to 78 officials at a ‘reward mela’ in Gachibowli on Sunday. Among them were 18 public prosecutors/APPs, 27 investigating officers, 22 court duty officers, and 11 liaison officers. They were rewarded for securing 28 convictions between March 1 and September 30, including 11 life-terms, six 20-year terms, eight 10-year terms, and three seven-year sentences. Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty urged officers to strengthen evidence collection, coordination with prosecutors, and focus on cheating and forgery cases.

Cyberabad Police book 466 for drunk driving over weekend

Hyderabad: Cyberabad traffic police said they had booked 466 motorists for drunk driving during a check over the weekend. Among them were 344 were two-wheeler riders, 15 handling three-wheeler, 104 four-wheeler drivers, and three at the wheel of heavy vehicles. At the higher end, 20 had 301-550 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood. The legal limit is 30. All offenders will be produced before court.

Couple die in road accident at Bibinagar

Nalgonda: A couple from Boduppal in Hyderabad died in Bibinagar in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Sunday when a SUV rammed into their motorcycle after hitting a divider on Sunday. The victims were identified as Garidasu Prashanth, 33, and Prasanna, 32.

According to police, the SUV was reportedly travelling at high speed towards Bhongir from Hyderabad, lost control after hitting a road divider and crashed into the motorcycle from behind.

Prashanth died on the spot, while Prasanna was thrown into a roadside irrigation tank. Upon receiving information, Bibinagar police rushed to the scene and retrieved her body from the tank. The couple had been travelling from Hyderabad to their native village, Rajapet.

Three occupants in the SUV, Bhargav, Shanmukha and Sai, sustained injuries and were shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for treatment. Police suspect that speeding and negligent driving caused the accident.

Painter dies after fall from 4th floor

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old painter accidentally fell while at work on the fourth floor of an apartment in Street No. 5 in Ashoknagar and died at about 10.30 am on Sunday. Domalguda station house officer Mohd Amjad Ali said the victim Banoth Veeranna had complained of drowsiness before the accident took place.

In a separate incident, a worker fell on iron rods protruding from a pillar, at a building construction site in Ashoknagar. The rods pierced through the waist of 32-year-old Chagan. He was carefully rescued from the site and taken to the Gandhi Hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

Mason kills wife, daughter, sister-in-law in Vikarabad, ends life

Hyderabad: A mason murdered his wife, daughter and sister in-law in their sleep and died by in Kulkacharla mandal of Vikarabad district in the early hours of Sunday. His elder daughter survived the attack and alerted the neighbours in the village.

Kulkacharla station house officer Vennigudula Ramesh Kumar identified the man as Vepuri Yadaiah, and the victims as wife Alivelu, 10-year-old Sravani and sister in-law G. Hanumamma. His other daughter, Aparna, escaped with severe injuries as the knife that Yadaiah used to attack her hit an adjacent wall.

After assuming that all his family members had died, Yadaiah died by suicide in the same room.

Aparna fell unconscious for some time after the attack. Upon reviving, she screamed for help which brought their neighbours to the scene. They informed the Kulakacharla police who rushed to the site with a CLUES team.

“We shifted injured Aparna to a government hospital. Her condition is stated to be critical,” SHO said.

During investigation the neighbours informed the police that Yadaiah used to suspect his wife’s fidelity and used to constantly stalk her at work. There were frequent quarrels between the couple, police said. The villagers also informed the police that Yadaiah never interacted with anybody in the village.

One dead, one injured in glass panel mishap

Hyderabad: One person died and another was injured after glass panels that they were loading fell on them at a construction site in Divya Sree Building, Raidurgam, at around 6.30 pm on Friday.

According to Raidurgam inspector Ch Venkanna, the incident occurred when Mohammed Iqbal, 49, a driver from Patelnagar, and Paritram, 54, a daily wage labourer from Yousufguda, were loading partition glass panels. The supporting rope reportedly snapped, causing the glass sheets to fall on them. Both sustained severe injuries. Paritram died on the spot, Iqbal was shifted to a private hospital in Gachibowli, where he is undergoing treatment.

Based on a complaint by Mohammed Altaf, 30, son of the injured worker, police said the work had been assigned by Imran Ahmed and Md Ali, who had engaged the two men on daily wages. Preliminary findings suggest that the accident occurred due to negligence and lack of safety equipment or precautionary measures at the site.

“Both the workers were made to handle heavy glass panels under unsafe conditions without proper gear,” the inspector said. A case has been registered at the Raidurgam police station against Ahmed and Md Ali.