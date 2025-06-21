Bengalis Celebrate WB Foundation Day at Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: Raj Bhavan resounded with Bengali cultural dance and songs on Friday evening as the city’s Bengali community celebrated West Bengal Foundation Day.

Bengali cultural associations and neighbourhood clubs staged folk dances, patriotic songs, and a short tableau on the state’s history before a capacity audience that included Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, the acting Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court Sujoy Paul, and several senior IAS officers.

Mid-programme, community leaders presented each dignitary with bouquets, a commemorative plaque, and a hand-painted portrait of the Governor.

“Hyderabad embraces every community,” said Sanjay Pan, vice-president of the Bengali Cultural Association. “Though we are far from our hometown, evenings like this make us feel completely at home.”