Bellaiah Naik: Telangana committed to welfare of tribals

Adilabad: Bellaiah Naik Tejavath, chairman of the Scheduled Tribes Cooperative Finance Development Corporation (TRICOR), announced on Monday that the Congress government is dedicated to the welfare and development of tribal communities in the state. He emphasised that steps will be taken to implement welfare schemes through TRICOR for eligible applicants.



During a review meeting held at the ITDA office in Utnoor, Adilabad district, Bellaiah Naik instructed officials to identify eligible candidates for upcoming unit distributions and urged them to submit proposals for small units with lower budgets. He also inaugurated machines at the DNTFPCL Oil Mill in Gudihathnoor as part of the initiative to enhance local economic development.

The meeting was attended by Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju, Boath MLA Anil Jadhav, ITDA project officer Khushboo Guptha, and Shankar Rao, general manager of TRICOR, along with officer Laxmi Prasad.



