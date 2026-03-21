Bejjur Police Arrest 3 For Forcing Adivasi Women Into Marriages

ADILABAD: Bejjur police arrested three persons for allegedly arranging forced marriages of two Adivasi women to men from Madhya Pradesh and remanded them to judicial custody on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Mudi Madugula Prashanth alias Bablu and his wife Savitha of Kistampet village in Chennur, and Mahesh of Sironcha in Maharashtra. Police said another accused, Rahul from Madhya Pradesh, is absconding.

Police said the two women, aged around 25 years, who had been reported missing in September 2025, were traced in Madhya Pradesh. They were brought back to their native villages in Bejjur mandal and handed over to their parents in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

Kautala circle inspector B. Santhosh Kumar said a case was registered following complaints from family members about the missing women. During investigation, it was found that the accused allegedly lured the women while they were working in Mancherial and forced them into marriages with men in Madhya Pradesh.

Police said the marriages were conducted against the women’s wishes and the accused allegedly received ₹2.5 lakh for each marriage. The accused were taken into custody earlier and later arrested. Police said efforts are under way to trace the absconding accused.





