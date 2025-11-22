Begumpet Police Books Case against Chartered Flight Pilot for Raping Crew Member

Hyderabad: The Begumpet police booked a rape case against a pilot of a chartered flight for violating the cabin crew member in a hotel in Bengaluru.

Though the incident occurred in Bengaluru three days ago, the 26-year-old crew member lodged a complaint with the police in Begumpet. The police are transferring the case to Halasuru police station in Bengaluru as the incident took place under its limits.

The chartered flight first took off with the passenger as part of a business trip from Hyderabad and later to Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh and Chennai before landing at Bengaluru. While halting at Bengaluru, accommodation was provided to the pilot and cabin crew at a hotel.

Begumpet Inspector P Saidulu said the pilot violated the crew member in the hotel. The victim lodged a complaint with the Begumpet police after returning to the city. Based on her complaint, the police booked a case under relevant provisions of BNS and are transferring it to Halasuru police station owing to jurisdiction.

“We also recorded her statement,” he said, adding that all the documents including the First Information Report (FIR) would be shared with the Halasuru police for further investigation.