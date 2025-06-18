Begumpet Airport Gets Bomb Threat Call; Security Tightened

Hyderabad: The Begumpet airport on Wednesday morning received a bomb threat through an email forcing the security personnel to check the premises thoroughly with the help of a bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs.

Minutes after receiving the email, the airport officials alerted the police who pressed into service the bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs. The police first asked the staff to vacate their respective chambers for carrying out checks at the airport. A fire tender was also stationed at the airport as a precautionary measure.

Even as the police started checking the premises, the cybercrime sleuths began investigating to know the source of the email through an internet protocol (IP) address.

The Begumpet airport ceased all commercial operation after the inauguration of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad on March 23, 2008. It is now used for chartered flights and for military aircraft to carry out relief equipment to attend to emergency situations during natural calamities. It is also used for aviation training purposes.