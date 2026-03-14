Bees Attack Bandi Sanjay's Padayatra

Karimnagar: Four BJP activists were injured in bee attack during Union minister Bandi Sanjay's Anjanna Aseervada Padayatra in Ramadugu mandal, Karimnagar district, on Saturday. All the injured were admitted to hospital.

As the padayatra, led by Sanjay, was proceeding, the BJP activists tried to capture it through drone camera. Suddenly, the drone hit a tree with a beehive and bees swarmed around the participants, creating panic. Fearing an attack, the alert security guards moved Sanjay into protection.

The bee attack halted the padayatra for a few minutes. Later, it resumed and proceeded to Kondagattu. Bandi Sanjay took up the padayatra in Karimnagar this morning and is expected to cover 40-km distance by evening. He would conclude the padayatra by offering prayers at the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple.