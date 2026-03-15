Bee Attack on BJP Yatra Divine Warning, Says Cong Leader

KARIMNAGAR: The bee attack on BJP workers during Union minister of state Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s walkathon was a sign of divine intervention against the politicisation of religion, alleged TPCC general secretary Gajjala Kantham while speaking to mediapersons at a press meet held at the R&B guest house in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Referring to Sanjay Kumar’s ‘Anjanna Ashirvada Yatra’ to Kondagattu, the Congress leader alleged that the BJP continues to exploit deities such as Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman for electoral gain while neglecting public welfare.

He remarked that the journey was motivated by selfish political interests rather than by any concern for the development of the shrine. Even the deity at Kondagattu was angered by the BJP dragging God into politics, which resulted in the honeybee attack on its cadres, he claimed. He further noted that the people of Ayodhya had already taught Prime Minister Narendra Modi a lesson by defeating the BJP in that constituency, proving that voters reject the use of the Ayodhya temple for political leverage.

Kantham levelled serious allegations against former minister K.T. Rama Rao, accusing him of introducing a drug culture in Telangana. He alleged that, during the BRS’ 10-year rule, a multi-crore drug mafia was allowed to flourish in order to distract the youth from questioning the government over employment issues. He further claimed that while Rama Rao influenced the youth and the film industry in the state capital, former minister from Karimnagar Gangula Kamalakar played a similar role in local circles.

The PCC general secretary alleged that internal power struggles had led to the legal troubles of K. Kavitha. He accused Rama Rao and Harish Rao of conspiring to implicate her in the Delhi liquor scam to settle property disputes. “When K. Chandrashekar Rao cannot protect his own daughter, how can he claim to protect the people of the state?” he asked.

Kantham dismissed the Opposition’s criticism of the Musi river rejuvenation project. He said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was committed to the health and well-being of those living in the Musi catchment area by providing them with better housing and facilities. He challenged BRS leaders to explain what they had done for Musi residents during their decade-long rule instead of making baseless allegations against the ruling party’s development agenda.