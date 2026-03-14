Bee Attack Halts Bandi Sanjay’s Anjanna Ashirvada Yatra in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s ‘Anjanna Ashirvada Yatra’ faced a brief disruption on Saturday after a swarm of bees attacked participants in Ramadugu mandal of Karimnagar district.

The incident occurred near Konaraopet when a drone, deployed by supporters to capture aerial footage of the massive crowd, accidentally struck a beehive on a nearby tree. The sudden bee activity triggered a moment of chaos, with several BJP activists sustaining stings. The Union Minister, who remained alert throughout the incident, ensured immediate medical attention for the injured workers. Following a routine medical check-up and a brief rest under a tree, Sanjay resumed his walkathon, determined to reach the Kondagattu temple by evening.





The yatra commenced earlier in the day following special prayers at the Mahashakti Temple in Karimnagar. Thousands of saffron-clad workers, including BJP-elected ward members, Sarpanches, Corporators and Councillors, joined the trek. The atmosphere was charged with the sounds of traditional drums and devotional songs as the procession moved toward Rekurthi and Kothapalli.

Despite the heavy turnout and the scorching summer heat, the organizers maintained strict discipline. The ‘Saffron Army’ ensured that the padayatra proceeded along the highway without causing traffic congestion or disturbing students appearing for the ongoing Class 10 (SSC) examinations.





By midday, Sanjay had already completed 15 kilometers of the trek. After a lunch break at the Gangadhara mandal headquarters, he continued the journey under the blistering sun. Local residents and BJP loyalists lined the roads to accord a grand welcome to the Minister.