Beautician Dies By Suicide In Hotel Room

Hyderabad, June 25: A 26-year-old beautician allegedly died by suicide at a hotel room in Gachibowli. Her body was found in the room on Monday. According to Raidurgam inspector Ch Venkanna, deceased Anusha was residing in Lingampally with her brother and mother. On June 22 (Sunday), she left her house saying she would be going to a friend’s place and stayed in a room of the hotel in Gachibowli. The next morning on June 23 (Monday), she was found dead in her room by the hotel staff.

They informed police who in turn informed the family of the deceased. Her body was shifted to the Osmania hospital mortuary for postmortem examination and later handed over to her family.

While the family did not raise any suspicion, police were looking into the deceased’s personal relationship. Anusha was married in 2024 and got divorced a month later. She also had friends. The police said they are probing case from all angles. A case has been registered under section 194 of the BNSS by the Raidurgam police. Further investigation is underway.



