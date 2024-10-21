Be tough with criminals and friendly with victims: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Monday made it clear that the police should not be friendly with criminals and be tough with them.



“Be friendly with the victims,” he said, participating in “Police Flag Day Parade” at Police Martyrs Memorial in Hyderabad. “On behalf of Telangana people, I am paying tributes to the police officers who laid down their lives in the line of duty and as many as 140 crore people are sleeping peacefully because a strong police system is functioning in the country,” he said.

According to Revanth Reddy, peace and security are the two important factors which are required for the development of any State. No State will attract investments without the maintenance of law and order. Telangana police are sacrificing their lives without compromising the law and order situation. The police role in maintaining peace and security are commendable.

The Police Commemoration Day program instilled confidence among the families of the police martyrs that the government always stood by them. Such a big program also filled inspiration by paying tribute to the martyred police.

Hundreds of police officers like KS Vyas, Pardesi Naidu, Umesh Chandra and Krishna Prasad laid down their lives and became an inspiration in maintaining peace and security. The State government is paying tribute to the policemen who sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace and security in the State.

Stating that the criminals are adopting new methods, Revanth Reddy said Telangana has set an example for the country by establishing SIB and Greyhounds. Telangana police became a role model for the country.

Police should observe closely the changes happening in the society. Highly educated people are being cheated in cybercrimes. They are being trapped in the cybercrime net within seconds. Union Minister for Home affairs Amit Shah appreciated the efforts of Telangana police in combating cybercrimes.

He said the youth in Punjab are addicted to drugs and the State has been facing dire situations. Drug abuse like ganja, heroin and cocaine increased in Telangana in the last ten years. Ganja is smuggled into Telangana from the neighboring States.

The State government took stringent measures to curb drug trafficking by setting up the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau. It is providing all the necessary facilities to the bureau. The police department is also working hard to eliminate drug trafficking.

“As Hyderabad is witnessing traffic problems, Artificial Intelligence (AI) should be used in traffic control,” he said, adding that some forces with emotions and madness are creating disturbance by attacking the temple.

Telangana people are clever and they should be vigilant about such incidents. The incident at Mutyalamma temple is alarming. Police gave a strong indication that no one will be spared by arresting the accused in the temple attack case. Some forces are trying to punish those who commit crimes. Police are ready to punish the culprits in the case.

Despite lack of facilities, the police are discharging their duties sincerely during the festive seasons like, Bakrid, Christmas, Vinayaka Chavithi, Hanuman Jayanti etc apart from Moharrum. “Police are not doing jobs just for salary. They took the responsibility of maintaining law and order,” he said.

Highly educated persons joined as constables and Sub Inspectors in the recent police recruitment. Youth are joining police jobs for a great cause.

People should recognize the services rendered by the cops in maintaining law and order. Police should not be friendly with criminals and be tough with them. Be friendly with the victims, he advised.

The State government is taking up a slew of measures to enhance the self respect of police and accordingly the government decided to establish Young India Police School with international standards in 50 acres.

Apart from education, the school will also introduce sports and games. Government will support the children of police. The police should act in a coordinated manner so that not even one percent goes wrong. They should discharge their duties with utmost patience without losing cool. The State government is increasing compensation to the families of police officers who sacrificed their lives in their duties.

The government relaxed rules and gave grade-2 Municipal Commissioner post, to the son of IPS officer Rajiv Ratan, who died recently. “I have a special affection for the police. Let's live with self respect,” he said.

Police forces should work hard and draw appreciation from the society. Don't give scope for disapproval. Higher authorities should provide basic facilities to the police personnel. Steps should be taken to increase the respect of the police and they should be a role model for others.