Be tough on criminals and ensure justice to victims, Ponnam asks police

Hyderabad: Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar here on Thursday asked the Hyderabad police to be tough on criminals and work effectively to provide justice to victims. He said that since Hyderabad is a cosmopolitan city, tourism and IT were developing on a massive scale.

Speaking after inaugurating the new office building of DCP East Zone in Amberpet, Prabhakar, who is also Hyderabad In-charge Minister, said the CCTVs made the task of police easy to catch criminals and deal with them with an iron hand. The police personnel should be supportive towards those who visit the police station seeking help.

Prabhakar inspected the new DCP East Zone building and appreciated the hard work of everyone in completing the construction work and added that the State government was ready to construct a fire station, registration office and MRO office if sufficient government land was available in the locality.

“Our police are maintaining law and order effectively and maintaining good relations with the public, further enhancing the brand image of Hyderabad,” the Minister said.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, who was also present on the occasion, said, “The DCP East Zone office established in 1982 has a lot of history. After the office was shifted to Amberpet, it did not have a separate office.”

“The government is taking steps to ensure that law and order is enforced and crimes are under control. The government is of the same motto that if the law and order, women safety, protection for the people and their properties is ensured, then it will bring investments to our State which would help in the economy,” he said.

Stating that the government is providing all facilities in every police station, Anand said that the government was providing an environment enabling people to visit the police station to file complaints easily. The Hyderabad police are also working with the same factor and are patrolling in city limits intensively at night, due to which crimes have decreased a lot.

The inauguration of four to five police stations would be conducted soon. The construction of a few buildings of the traffic department have also been completed, he said, adding that all measures will be taken to maintain law and order to give protection to the people.

“We are taking steps so that people reach their destination on time through proper traffic management. As part of that, operation rope will be implemented to clear footpath encroachments,” Anand said. He said that signal timings management will provide good convenience to the people and added that Hyderabad police will always be at the service of the people.