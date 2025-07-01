BE, Recibo, Join Hands To Produce HPV9 Vaccine

Hyderabad:Jiangsu Recbio Technology Company, a Chinese biopharmaceutical company, on Monday announced that it has entered into a licensing cooperation agreement, and have commenced the technology transfer of their recombinant 9-valent HPV (HPV9) vaccine, REC603, to Hyderabad-based vaccine and pharma company Biological E. Limited (BE. Recbio will provide BE with drug substance and transfer technology to formulate, fill, and package vaccines. It will also include technology transfer for drug substance production in future.

According to the agreement, BE will receive the exclusive right to commercialise the vaccine in India and participate in Unicef and PAHO tenders in other markets.



The HPV9 vaccine is a recombinant vaccine designed to protect against nine types of Human Papillomavirus (HPV), including those responsible for cervical, vulvar, vaginal, anal, and oropharyngeal cancers, as well as genital warts.



HPV is a group of over 200 known viruses, some of which are classified as high-risk due to their potential to cause cancer. While most HPV infections are controlled by the body's immune system, persistent infections with high-risk HPV types can lead to cervical cancer and other malignancies. Preventive vaccination, alongside HPV screening and treatment of pre-cancerous lesions, is a key strategy in reducing the global burden of HPV-related cancers.



Cervical cancer is the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women worldwide. The 9-valent HPV vaccine is effective in preventing around 90 percent of cervical cancer and 90 percent of anal and genital warts. Recbio's core product, REC603, is for people ranging from 9 to 45 years old and is currently in the crucial Phase III clinical trials in China.



BE will begin large-scale manufacturing of the HPV9 vaccine once the technology transfer is completed, a release said.



“We will work together with our Indian partner to accelerate the launch process of the HPV9 vaccine in India, and jointly make greater contributions to global public health," said Dr. Liu Yong, founder, chairman, and CEO of Recbio.

“We are pleased to partner with Recbio to bring the HPV9 vaccine to India and other countries. This collaboration aims at making essential vaccines accessible and affordable,” said Mahima Datla, managing director, BE.