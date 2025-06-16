Be Prepared to Face Local Bodies Polls in July: Revanth Tells Ministers

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asked ministers and Congress MLAs to brace for local body elections in July, though he stopped short of announcing a concrete schedule, official sources said on Monday.

He held an informal meeting with the ministers at the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) on Monday. Sources said Revanth Reddy sought feedback on the possible sequencing of the elections for gram panchayats, mandal parishads, zilla parishads, and municipalities — all of which are overdue for polls.

The delay in holding the elections has left these local bodies functioning without elected representatives for months. Gram panchayats have been without elected heads since February 2024, zilla and mandal parishads since July 2024 and municipalities since January 2025. In their absence, special officers are overseeing administration, which has led to a halt in Finance Commission grants from the Centre, worsening the financial strain on local governance.

Revanth Reddy urged ministers, district in-charge ministers and party MLAs to coordinate closely and step up efforts to publicise the Congress government’s welfare initiatives. “We must ensure a clean sweep in the upcoming polls,” he reportedly said, stressing the importance of translating the government’s welfare agenda into electoral success.

Highlighting ongoing support to farmers, the Chief Minister announced that over 70 lakh farmers will receive the Rythu Bharosa benefit for the current kharif season within the next nine days. “We will credit ₹9,000 crore to farmers' accounts by June 25. Ministers and MLAs must aggressively reach out to the rural population with this message,” he said.

Revanth Reddy also directed party leaders to intensify campaigns on flagship schemes such as the crop loan waiver, Mahalakshmi free bus travel for women, ₹500 LPG subsidy, Indiramma Indlu and 200 units of free power for households.

He , however, expressed displeasure at some ministers who prematurely disclosed election timelines to the media. Reports quoting ministers had suggested that mandal and zilla parishad polls would be held first, followed by gram panchayat elections within 15 days. “These hasty remarks on politically sensitive matters are damaging to the party,” Revanth Reddy reportedly warned, adding that only the state Cabinet would finalise the poll schedule within a week.

Revanth Reddy stressed the importance of discipline and unity within the party ranks ahead of what is expected to be a fiercely contested local bodies election season.