Be Careful with Online Trading, Investment Scams: Hyderabad Police

Telangana
5 Nov 2025 2:37 PM IST

The fraudsters often use fake websites, trading dashboards, or apps to show false profits and convince victims to invest more money: Police

The cybercrime unit of Hyderabad police cautioned the public about an alarming rise in online trading and investment scams. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The cybercrime unit of Hyderabad police cautioned the public about an alarming rise in online trading and investment scams, where fraudsters lure victims through social media platforms, Telegram, or WhatsApp groups promising high returns or guaranteed profits in cryptocurrency, forex, or stock trading.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
