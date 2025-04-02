BDL registers record turnover in FY 2024-25

Hyderabad: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has achieved turnover of over Rs.3300 crore (Provisional and Unaudited) during the financial year 2024-25, against the previous year’s turnover of Rs.2369 crore registering a record growth of around 40 per cent.

This includes, highest ever export turnover of over Rs.1200 crore (Provisional & Unaudited) during the financial year 2024-25 as against the previous year’s export turnover of Rs.161 crore, registering a record growth of over 640 per cent, according to a statement.

In the fiscal year 2024-25, the BDL secured orders worth Rs.6668 crore and order book position (Provisional & Unaudited) of the company as on April 1, 2025 is around Rs. 22700 crore.