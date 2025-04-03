BDL Records Rs 3,300 Cr Turnover, Exports Surge

Hyderabad: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), based in Hyderabad, has posted its highest-ever turnover of Rs 3,300 crore for the financial year 2024-25, marking a 40% increase from last year's Rs 2,369 crore. According to the company's provisional and unaudited results, this growth has been driven by both domestic and international sales.

A standout achievement for BDL this fiscal year has been its exceptional export performance, with overseas sales soaring to Rs 1,200 crore — an astonishing 640 per cent increase compared to Rs 161 crore in FY 2023-24.

Additionally, BDL secured new orders worth Rs 6,668 crore in FY 2024-25, bolstering its position in the market. As of April 1, 2025, the company’s order book stands strong at around Rs 22,700 crore, ensuring a robust pipeline of projects for the years ahead.