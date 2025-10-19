BCs Seek Justice, Not Political Sympathy: Payal Shankar

Hyderabad:BJP Assembly deputy floor leader and Adilabad BJP MLA Payal Shankar on Saturday demanded constitutional recognition for Backward Classes (BC) reservations, stating that the community was not seeking political favours but legitimate constitutional rights. Participating in the BC joint action committee–led statewide bandh here, he reiterated his party’s support for 42 per cent reservation for BCs.

Shankar joined the agitation at Barkatpura in Amberpet constituency, riding a bike rally along with BC leader R. Krishnaiah and BJP cadres before staging a sit-in at the RTC depot to block buses.



Shankar said injustice against BCs continues in the legislature and accused rival parties of conspiring to weaken the quota movement, similar to past attempts to dilute the Telangana statehood agitation. He warned that the community would resist such political conspiracies at every step.



Asserting that BCs would not remain “subordinates to party leaders,” he said the demand for 42 percent reservation stems from democratic values and constitutional guarantees. “The fight is for rightful representation, not for political appeasement,” he declared, calling on the state government to act responsibly and ensure justice to backward communities.

