BCs on stir for 42% quota, caste census
Adilabad: Members of the BC Kulala Ikya Vedika and BC Janasabha staged a one-day deeksha in Adilabad on Sunday, calling on the state government to implement 42 per cent reservations for backward classes (BCs) and to conduct a caste census without further delay.
BC Jana Sabha state president D. Rajaram Yadav and state leader Mekala Krishna showed their support for the protesters by participating in the deeksha. In his address, Rajaram Yadav spoke of the need for unity among BC communities to secure the 42 per cent reservations in the upcoming local body elections. He urged the government to honour the Congress party’s Kamareddy BC declaration.
Several prominent BC leaders were present at the event, including Dr Ravikiran Yadav, Avvaru Venukumar, Gajender, Kashaveni Narayana, Hanumandlu Yadav, Erla Satyanarayana, Pratha Saradhi, Annadanam Jagadish, Raghuveer Yadav, Ravikanth, and Venu Yadav.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story