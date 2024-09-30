BCs on stir for 42% quota, caste census

BC Jana Sabha state president D. Rajaram Yadav and state leader Mekala Krishna showed their support for the protesters by participating in the deeksha. In his address, Rajaram Yadav spoke of the need for unity among BC communities to secure the 42 per cent reservations in the upcoming local body elections. He urged the government to honour the Congress party’s Kamareddy BC declaration.

Several prominent BC leaders were present at the event, including Dr Ravikiran Yadav, Avvaru Venukumar, Gajender, Kashaveni Narayana, Hanumandlu Yadav, Erla Satyanarayana, Pratha Saradhi, Annadanam Jagadish, Raghuveer Yadav, Ravikanth, and Venu Yadav.